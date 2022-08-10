Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $223.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.74. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 474,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 680,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,322,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

