Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

CLRB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.42. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

