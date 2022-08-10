Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issued By William Blair

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.86. 2,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.51. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $695.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 329,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.