Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Issued By B. Riley

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

TELL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Tellurian Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,135,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,568,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $5,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

