Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for DiaSorin S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for DiaSorin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for DiaSorin’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

DiaSorin Price Performance

Shares of DSRLF opened at $144.11 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $238.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.42.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

