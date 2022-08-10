Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of CZR traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.95. 134,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,023. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

