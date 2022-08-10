Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 91,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,689. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevation Oncology

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.