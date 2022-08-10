Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.90). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Elevation Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevation Oncology
In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevation Oncology (ELEV)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.