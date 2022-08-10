Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Forma Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forma Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,818. The firm has a market cap of $539.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

