Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the healthcare provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for R1 RCM’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

RCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.90, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 122.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,361,506 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after purchasing an additional 628,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,481,000 after acquiring an additional 620,806 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

