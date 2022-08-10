Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.3 %

SBCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

