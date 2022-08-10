Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,581. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

