Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of WSC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 10,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,943. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

