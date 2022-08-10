Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Lifted by KeyCorp

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $3,117,553 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Fortinet by 357.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

