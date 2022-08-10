Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 42,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,824. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. Masco has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

