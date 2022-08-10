QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of QBIEY stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 25,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,161. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.