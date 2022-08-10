QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
QBE Insurance Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of QBIEY stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 25,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,161. QBE Insurance Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QBE Insurance Group (QBIEY)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.