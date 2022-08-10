Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.0-489.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.18 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Up 3.7 %

QLYS stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 658,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.