Quanergy Systems (QNGY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Quanergy Systems has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

Quanergy Systems stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 296,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,463. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. Quanergy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

