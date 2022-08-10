Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 36,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,861. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 262,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.