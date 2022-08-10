Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.08 to $0.10 EPS.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 17.0 %

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 96,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

