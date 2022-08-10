Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.49% from the company’s current price.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 36,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

