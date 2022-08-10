RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Up 9.7 %

RDNT stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,589. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

