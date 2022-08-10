Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Posts Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

RDWR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radware by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radware by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

