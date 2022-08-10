Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Radware updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Radware Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Radware by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Radware Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

