Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radware currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RDWR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 190,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radware by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Radware by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

