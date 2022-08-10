Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.81 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.15 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RPD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.28. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

About Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.