Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
Read More
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.