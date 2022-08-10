Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

