Raymond James Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.54. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

