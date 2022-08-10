RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $6.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL remained flat at $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 470,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Insider Activity at RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock valued at $202,532. Insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

