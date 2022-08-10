Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.63. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after buying an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,298,000 after purchasing an additional 145,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,798,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after buying an additional 407,843 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

