ReapChain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.06 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReapChain

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

