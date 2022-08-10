Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for APA (APA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for APA (NASDAQ: APA):

8/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $47.00.

7/20/2022 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00.

7/12/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 5,986,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.90.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.37). APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

