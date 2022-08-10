Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.
Reckon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.
About Reckon
