Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62.

About Reckon

Reckon Limited provides software solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Business Group; Practice Management Group, Accountants; and Practice Management Group, Legal. It offers Reckon One, an online accounting software for small businesses; Single Touch Payroll software for managing pay runs, allowances, leave, and superannuation; Reckon Accounts Hosted, an online accounting software to manage finances, payroll, and inventory for large businesses; Reckon Cloud POS, a cloud-based point of sale software; and Better Clinics, an online practice management software for allied health professionals.

