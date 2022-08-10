Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

