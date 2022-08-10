Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

