RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $0.99. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,454,549 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
