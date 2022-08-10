RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.62

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $0.99. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,454,549 shares.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 110.31% and a negative return on equity of 822.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RedHill Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $68,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

