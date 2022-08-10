REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,986 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,739,000 after buying an additional 247,993 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,146,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 7,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,759. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.