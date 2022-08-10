REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,323 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $8,919,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. 2,246,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,242,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32.

