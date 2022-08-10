REDW Wealth LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.