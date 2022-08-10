REDW Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Southern by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.26. 147,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $78.78.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.