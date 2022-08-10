REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 918 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 325.8% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 158,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 121,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 357,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 48,477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,709. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

