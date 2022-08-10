REDW Wealth LLC Sells 25,338 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 20.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $69,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,650,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.10. 4,038,846 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21.

