REDW Wealth LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. 1,506,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,564,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.