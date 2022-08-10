Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,260.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $233,260.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

