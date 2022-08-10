Refinable (FINE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,260.00

Refinable (FINE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $233,260.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.
About Refinable
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.