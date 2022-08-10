renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.10 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $80.89 million and $43.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $23,843.50 or 1.00045456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00130712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00064708 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,392 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

