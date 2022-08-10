Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 17,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.68. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Stories

