Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Repay Trading Down 20.8 %

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,119. The company has a market cap of $928.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.68. Repay has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Repay

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

