Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $10.42. Repay shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 17,443 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Repay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Insider Activity at Repay

Institutional Trading of Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Repay by 434.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter.

Repay Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.