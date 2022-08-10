Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.36. 10,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

