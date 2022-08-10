Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.