Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will earn $5.91 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $25.26 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

